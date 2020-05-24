KE bill payment

Cognizant of the rigors of peak summer and the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, and in line with its commitment to provide maximum relief to the people of Karachi, the K-Electric (KE) said on Saturday that it would continue to exempt residential consumers from scheduled loadshedding from 22nd May till 27th May so that they may spend the Eid holidays with their families safe in the comfort of their homes.

In this regard, said the power utility in a statement, all bill payment due dates falling between May 22 to May 29, 2020, have also been extended to June 1, 2020, without any late payment surcharge being applied.