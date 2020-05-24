Accommodation arranged for affected families of plane crash, says governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the government has arranged accommodation for the bereaved families and other people affected by the air crash incident in Karachi at the Qasr-e-Naaz, the federal government’s lodges in Karachi, and Airport Hotel.

He stated this on Saturday while talking to media persons as he visited the site of the crash of the PIA aircraft in the Model Colony area.

The governor said arrangements had been made for the lodging of the victims of the aircraft crash in Karachi on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that the entire nation had been deeply saddened by the crash, which took place at the time when the country had already been facing a challenging situation in the form of the coronavirus emergency.

Ismail said a government-constituted probe committee had started its work and once its report was available, people would come to know about the cause of the crash.

He appealed to the public to avoid speculation on the air crash incident and instead rely only on the authentic news. He said such rumours and speculation had been causing further miseries to the bereaved families.

Ismail said no loss of life had occurred on the ground in the air crash tragedy while two passengers of the aircraft also survived in a miraculous manner.

He added that till then, bodies of 18 victims had been handed over to the families after their identification. He maintained that all the bodies of the victims of the air crash had been recovered from the debris.

He said DNA samples had been obtained for the identification of the victims of the air crash tragedy and after their matching with the relatives of the passengers, the bodies would be handed over to the bereaved families.

The governor also appreciated the emergency rescue work by the volunteers of the Edhi, Chhipa, Red Crescent Society and Pakistan Boys’ Scouts, and personnel of the Pakistan Army and Rangers at the site of the crash incident.

Meanwhile, the governor visited the residence of senior journalist and controller news of a private television channel Ansar Naqvi, who had died in the crash tragedy, and offered condolences to his sons Sheharyar and Shanzeb.

The governor said the plane crash was a great loss especially for the heirs and relatives of the victims. Naqvi was not only a remarkable journalist but also a great human being who was always willing to teach his juniors, Ismail added.

He called Naqvi’s death a personal loss to him and prayed for the patience for the bereaved family.

The governor also paid a visit to the residence of Yahyah Polani, the owner of Polani travels, and offered condolences on the sad demise of his nephew Zain Polani and his family in the PIA plane crash.