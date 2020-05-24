Bike lifter held, four bikes recovered

Islamabad : Sabzi Mandi police held a wanted member of bike lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqar including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Imran Haider along with patrolling teams of Sabzi Mandi police station.

The team apprehended red handed a wanted member of bike lifter gang namely Hasrat Khan Ilyas and recovered four stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and further investigation is underway from him. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mandi Police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.