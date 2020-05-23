close
Sat May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020

Data Darbar opens to devotees

Lahore

May 23, 2020

LAHORE:The Auqaf Department has reopened the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri also known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh to devotees.

According to a private news channel, of all shrines under the Auqaf Department, the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh had been opened initially. After the notification, other shrines will be reopened later.

After reopening of the shrine, a large number of devotees paid respect to the great saint. They offered prayers and recited the Holy Quran there. The authorities are assuring no crowd and allowing minimum people to go near the shrine.

