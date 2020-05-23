Fatal flights

Pakistan Airlines and Pakistan Railways have always been infamous for fatal accidents. The unfortunate plane flying from Lahore to Karachi carrying 107 passengers and crew developed technical faults before landing and crashed in the residential area of Model Town, Karachi on Friday. The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

The national flag carrier had resumed flights just a few days back after a hiatus of nearly two months. PIA has just over 30 operational planes, a very small number as compared to other international airlines – but a rich history of fatalities. Sadly, every time facts are shrouded in mystery after such accidents. Every time questions have been raised by various stakeholders about the fitness of these planes. The performance of PIA is no secret for anybody as the airline has not furnished its financial reports for the past two years. Bailout packages have been given to PIA every now and then. Risking the lives of crew and passenger is a criminal act and must be avoided in all circumstances. The ethos of working in the airline must be changed and a 'safety first' principle should be applied. Commiserations with the bereaved families.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad