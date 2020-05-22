MoU signed for free corona test of the needy

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS), Thursday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Akhuwat Foundation under which the latter will provide 11,500 kits to the varsity for free testing of less-privileged suspected coronavirus patients.

The beneficiary of mutual cooperation between the two organisations will be the staff of orphanages, SOS Villages, and Fountain House. Moreover, free tests will be offered to media workers, especially health reporters and cameramen, who cannot afford paid tests.

The MoU was signed here in the Governor House by UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof Javed Akram and Akhuwat founder CEO, Dr Amjad Saqib, in the presence of Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab governor said that both UHS and Akhuwat had shown true leadership in the war against coronavirus. Chaudhry Sarwar appreciated the generosity of the people with regards to charitable giving during the pandemic. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said the Covid-19 pandemic had triggered an unprecedented situation in many geographies globally.

"We believe all public and private stakeholders must contribute to fight its spread. As part of our societal responsibilities, UHS has joined hands with Akhuwat in ensuring we contribute to the national effort in flattening the Covid-19 curve," he said adding the testing capacity in the country needed to be ramped up. Akhuwat’s head, Dr Amjad Saqib said that the test kits, donated by China, would facilitate the less-privileged of the society.