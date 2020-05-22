Mahmood Khan’s music tops Australia’s album

LAHORE:Pakistani-Australian singer, composer and music-maker Mahmood Khan, who is already making great waves on the world music stage with his Urdu song “Ginoo’ which has climbed up the US Billboard Charts on No.8, has won another accolade for Pakistan as his recent music album becomes Australia's first foreign-language #1 album.

His song “Ginoo”, made in Australia become a world sensation, making Mahmood Khan become the first artist to get a foreign language album at the top of the Australian charts, adding another achievement to his prolific musical journey. His single "Merry Go Round" and his album "Tere Baghair" are both at Number 1 concurrently. While his song Ginoo is Number 8 on the US Billboard charts. This achievement is the result of a constant and authentic evolution from Mahmood. At the beginning of his career in music, he worked as a sound engineer at a music production house.

In 1997, he released the album "Only One" in collaboration with legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide. Five years later, in 2002, Mahmood Khan released the album "Panah" under the label MagnaSound which was later re-released by Sony Music. He paused his music career in 2008 to learn film making in Australia. Mahmood Khan is an avid promoter of self-love, persistence, and personal evolution. "It's a constant thing in my life, trying to be who I am and trying to be comfortable with who I am", he said after being asked about the inspiration behind "Runaway". That focus is visible in his album "Tere Baghair". His previous work alternates between English and Urdu, but in "Tere Baghair" the focus on Urdu is clear. The album, like the artist, has a diverse offer of tracks. Some of them have an electric feel, like Hum Do, others are more instrumental. The common theme in "Tere Baghair" is a lively, fast-paced collection of uplifting songs in Urdu with catchy melodies. Talking to The News, he said, "Songs have a life of their own, if the song doesn't want to be heard, it doesn't matter how much money you put in to promote it. It will never be a hit.”