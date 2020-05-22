MQM-P asks Supreme Court to take notice of ‘injustice to urban Sindh’ in govt jobs

Accusing the Sindh government of doing injustice to the people living in the province’s urban areas, particularly Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said on Thursday that not a single Urdu-speaker had been included in the recent appointments of 151 officers through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, along with deputy convener Kunwar Naveed Jamil, federal minister Syed Aminul Haque, Zahid Mansoori and Mehfooz Yar Khan, addressed a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Bahadurabad, where they accused the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government of being “biased and racist”, and requested the Supreme Court to take notice of how urban Sindh had been neglected in the quota system.

Questioning the SPSC’s impartiality, Siddiqui said that the provincial government had appointed 151 officers through the commission and no one among them was from the Urdu-speaking community. “The PPP’s government has preplanned fanning ethnic biases in the province and pushing the urban areas to backwardness.”

The PPP government had transferred officials from rural parts of Sindh to Karachi and then filled the vacant posts of rural areas by people of its own choice since the SPSC had been “plagued” by corruption and nepotism, said the MQM-P leader.

The provincial government in the past 13-year rule had completely ignored and destroyed Karachi, a city of 30 million, which earned 70 per cent for the Center and 90 per cent for the province, he said, adding that the provincial government had snatched all municipal and service delivery functions to mint money.

He said that half of the urban population in the province had not been shown in the census. “Showing less population of urban centres is a policy about which the government should inform us.”

“People from across the country has moved to Karachi for employment, but surprisingly, its population has been shown decreasing in the census, instead of increasing,” he said, adding that half of the urbanisation of Pakistan was reported in the metropolis, yet its population was not increasing.

Siddiqui said higher courts had been taking suo moto notice of injustices across the country. “We request the Supreme Court to take notice of injustices occurring with the Sindh province’s urban centres and press the provincial government to address the issues the urban areas face,” he said.

He also accused the Sindh government of moving ventilators from urban centres, including Hyderabad and Karachi, to interior Sindh.

“When the MQM-P was in the government, it provided ventilators and other advanced medical apparatus to all government-hospitals in urban centres,” he said. “But instead of providing new ventilators, the PPP’s racist government has been moving it from urban centres to rural areas.”