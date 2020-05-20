Donors’ contribution to corona fund praised

LAHORE:The philanthropists who spend their wealth generously for the welfare of humanity doing a great service to the mankind are pride of our society. Corporate sector is also fulfilling its social responsibilities and helping Covid-19 patients.

Chairman Board of Management (BOM), Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor of Punjab, Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool stated this while addressing a ceremony to acknowledge the contribution of donors for providing funds and equipment to establish Bio-Safety Level-3 Lab at IPH for Corona tests, here Tuesday.

Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool distributed appreciation shields amongst the representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO) and private banks. He thanked the philanthropists and appreciated their spirit of humanitarian service. He said there was no shortage of philanthropists in Pakistan at individual level as well as corporate sector.

Whenever the nation needed their help in any calamity or epidemic rich and wealthy people and financial sector came forward and donated a lot. He said that like other countries, Pakistan is also badly hit by the epidemic.

Khalid Maqbool said that Prime Minister was endeavouring to safeguard the poor in this crucial time and the general public and business community had donated generously in the Prime Minister Corona Fund.

On this occasion, IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that Institute of Public Health was rendering services to control and provide diagnostic facilities to Covid-19 patients and following the vision of the chief minister and health minister.

She said that IPH was in close contact with the UVAS experts for research purpose. She informed that 4,000 tests of corona patients had so far been conducted and the laboratory had the capacity of 200 tests daily which could be enhanced up to 1,000 tests per day. She said that Covid-19 would live long with us until the availability of vaccine or effective medicine in the market; therefore, we have to change our life style, modify our cultural values and follow all preventive measures strictly to continue our normal life without exposing ourselves to the virus.

MCL washes buildings, roads with chemicals: Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday continued washing city roads with chemicals to contain spread of coronavirus. Officials said 40-kilometre area including roads and buildings were washed. Buildings included offices, hospitals and commercial markets, officials said.