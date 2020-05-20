FIH issues guidelines for cautious resumption of hockey

KARACHI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has issued guidelines to its member nations to start activities with strict safety measures.

The guidelines, posted on FIH website on Tuesday, are aligned to those issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and cover the entire hockey workforce: athletes, coaches, officials, staff, administrators and volunteers.

The guidelines include a risk assessment chart and there are also guidelines for organisers of international events once there is a return to international competition.

With the progression of the virus at different stages across the globe, the guidelines should be used by Continental Federations, National Associations and clubs, according to the local situation.

A speedy return to playing sports such as hockey is seen as a crucial measure to help in the promotion of mental and physical health but, with the virus still claiming hundreds of lives across the world every day, any return to training and playing has to be carefully implemented to prevent any resurgence in infection.

Three “PST” measures have been put in place by governments across the world: public gathering restrictions (P), social distancing (S) and travel restrictions (T). While sports and recreational activities are gradually being reintroduced, this is subject to strict controls and regular review, taking these three measures into consideration.

Hockey, as a team sport, with contact, is seen as a high-risk activity and so is subject to high levels of control and restriction.

Within its health and safety guidelines, FIH has included a risk assessment, produced by Dr Sean Carmody, a doctor of sports medicine at Manchester Metropolitan University. Prior to resuming any activity, all hockey organisations should carry out an assessment based on Carmody’s risk assessment chart.

Even before any return to activity can be considered, facilities must be assessed. To ensure a safe environment, the venue or facility is likely to require a deep clean; watering systems may need to be flushed; and, through accessible information and signage, social distancing restrictions must be made clear to anyone visiting or using the facility.