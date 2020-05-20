KE announces relief for SMEs

KARACHI: The K-Electric on Tuesday said it would facilitate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through prepaid electricity bills under the “Chota Karobar-o-Sannat Imadadi” package announced by the federal government as a relief measure on account of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Under the package, eligible commercial customers with sanctioned load up to 5kW and industrial consumers with sanctioned load up to 70kW will receive a maximum subsidy of up to Rs100,000 and Rs450,000 in their electricity bills, which can be utilised in six month starting from May, 2020,” a KE statement said.

The subsidy amount per customer would vary in line with the government directives based on the electricity consumption of the consumers in base period (ie May to July 2019). For customers whose electricity consumption data might not be available for the base period, the appropriate average would be used. KE spokesperson said this relief would significantly ease the financial burden on the commercial and industrial entities that have experienced significant business disruption.