111 people remain under the clutches of kidnappers across Sindh

SUKKUR: The IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, has ordered DIG Larkana to ensure recovery of over eight people kidnapped from Shikarpur and Kashmore districts, as a group of kidnappers have demanded three million ransom for setting a kidnapped victim free.

Following the directives, the DIG Larkana has ordered the SSPs of Shikarpur and Kashmore districts to recover Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Sharif, Ismail Solangi, Ghul Sheer, Wazir Jamali, Abdul Subhan, Sain Bux and others. In a related development, the kidnappers have demanded Rs3 million ransom from the parents of Ghotki's Ashiq Mehr and have set a seven-day deadline for meeting the demand or they have threatened to kill Mehr.

As many as 111 people from different cities of the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana remain under the clutches of kidnapper gangs. The police on the other hand have only confirmed kidnapping of 84 abductees.