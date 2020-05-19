Fresh attack by swarm of locusts in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Swarm of locusts once again attacked and damaged crops on vast area of the district. According to sources of agriculture department, the locusts damaged cotton, fodder and sunflower badly in different areas of Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh.

The district administration has started spraying the affected areas, the sources said adding that locals were also helping the administration and were beating the drums to keep the locusts away from their crops.

DC Amjad Suhaib Tareen advised the farmers to inform administration about the affected areas so that spray could be conducted there. It is worth mentioning here ten kilometres (km) long and three kilometers wide swarm entered the district from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on May 13 traveling from Rojhan of Rajanpur district, they informed.

On last Thursday night, the swarm landed at Mahmood Lot and UC Noor Kubra by traveling with western side. The locust had moved towards Tehsil Jataoi and Alipur via Turkish Colony Mouza Sharifpura, Adda Ghulam Ali, Basiti Jannat Wala and Khangarh, the sources stated. The swarm had traveled towards Multan later on.