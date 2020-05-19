Man dies of electrocution

A man was electrocuted to death at his house in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony area on Monday. According to the Kalri police, 55-year-old man Haji Bacho, son of Haji Muhammad, was taken to the Civil Hospital in an unconscious condition where he breathed his last during treatment. The police said he was doing some electrical work when he suffered an electric shock.

Man drowns

A young man drowned to death in a lake near Noorani Hotel, according to the Manghopir police. Police found the body and transported it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 23-year-old Shoaib, son of Usman. The police said that the man apparently drowned while bathing in the lake. An investigation is under way.