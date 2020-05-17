Hazara University awards construction contact to Nespak

MANSEHRA: Hazara University has awarded construction contract of modern laboratories and other infrastructure to Nespak after the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad approved Rs1.72 billion fund for the purpose on Saturday. “Hazara University ranks among top universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and country and with construction of equipped science laboratories, its research and academic performance would be enhanced further,” Dr Jamil Ahmad, the vice chancellor, told the contract signing ceremony here on Saturday. Earlier, the voice chancellor and Nespak general manger Aziz Aslam singed a contact, according to which the latter would execute mega construction project and supply high-tech equipment and buses to the university.

The voice-chancellor said that Nespak would construct 92 residential houses for professors and lecturers, six hostels for students and scholars’ hotels and many science laboratories for different academic departments.

“The Nespak would also supply high-tech and equipment for the science laboratories to meet current challenges of contemporary era,” said Dr Jamil. He said that all the facilities would be completed in three years. The vice-chancellor said that HEC Islamabad had also approved funds under transport head and more buses would also be made part of the fleet soon. Also in the day the newly inducted volunteers of Tiger Force were administered oath by Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain.