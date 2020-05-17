‘Parliament failed to legislate for the poor’

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has deplored the poor performance of PTI government with regard to legislation for improving the condition of lot of the poor masses.

He said the National Assembly and Senate have failed to legislate for improving the condition of a lot of poor masses.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of distribution of ration and Eid gifts among the deserving people on Saturday, he said national unity and consensus were essential to ward off the threats to the national solidarity and the democratic system. He said at the international level, the US was adopting aggressive policies against China while India’s brutalities and repression in Indian-Held Kashmir had crossed all limits. He said that the solo flight of Prime Minister Imran khan in national and foreign affairs was benefitting the US in Afghanistan and India. The JI leader said along with adopting SOPs, it was essential to turn to Allah in repentance to regain His pleasure. He said that corona has had clearly exposed that the human beings had annihilated the ecosystem, peace and the life itself on the planet earth.