Iqbal appointed Haleeb Foods CEO

LAHORE: The board of directors of Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) appoints Syed Mazher Iqbal as CEO effective April 2020, a statement said on Saturday.

Iqbal is a certified director and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

He brings with him over three decades of senior management experience of local and multinational companies, including manufacturing concerns, as well as commercial and investment banks.

He has been associated with the company previously and under his leadership during 2015-17 Haleeb Foods achieved historical milestones of sales and profitability records, it added.