UMT articles published in high impact factor journals

LAHORE: Dr. Muhammad Sohail Afzal and with his team from University of Management & Technology (UMT) are playing an active role in the fight against coronavirus. Dr. Sohail along with his research team is working on several aspects of current pandemic. Three articles have been published and several articles are under peer review process.

The recent article entitled SARS-CoV-2; the Hidden Carriers - Sewage, Feline, and Blood Transfusion” with reference to the Covid-19 pandemic has been published in the Journal of Medical Virology, a reputable journal published by Wiley and established in 1977. The journal is ranked in Q2 category (Infectious Diseases) with an impact factor of 2.04. Dr. Muhammad Sohail Afzal expressed that this information would also be shared to WHO. Indeed, it is pride for UMT that a prestigious journal, which is internationally renowned, published the research article, said Dr. Sohail. Further, he said that other two articles titled “Outbreak of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV); implications for travelers to Pakistan” and “Covid-19 pandemic and economic cost; impact on forcibly displaced people” were published in Journal Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease which is also a well-reputed journal published by Elsevier. The journal is ranked in Q1 category (Infectious Diseases) with an impact factor of 4.8. These research articles highlighted areas of basic science and focused on problems of current scenario of Covid-19 and will help in decision making to deal with Corona virus situation. UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated Dr. Muhammad Sohail Afzal and his team on this achievement. He said UMT has announced millions of rupees scholarship in Qarz-e-Hasna based on Islamic principles for deserving students in the Covid-19 pandemic.***