JS Bank, MJSF and Partners donates Rs10 million to SIUT for Covid-19 treatment

KARACHI: In the fight against COVID-19, JS Bank, Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) and Partners donated PKR 10 million to SIUT.

SIUT Receives 10 Million Rs. From JS Bank, Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation and Partners to Fight Corona

Considering the growing need to strengthen the national healthcare systems in the fight against COVID-19, JS Bank, Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation and its partners have donated over Rs. 10 Million to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

This support will aid SIUT in procuring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, testing and lab equipment and other necessities for treating and managing patients of COVID-19.

The cheques were handed over by Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO - JS Bank Limited to Dr. Zafar Hussain and other team members from SIUT.

‘SIUT has set new standards in public healthcare for the populace at large in Pakistan. We as an institution and as Pakistani’s cannot thank Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi and his team enough for all that they have done for the nation.’ said Kamran Jafar.****