LNG case: Shahid Khaqan records statement at NAB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in LNG case and recorded his statement and reply to the questions. The NAB’s combined investigation team also handed over the questionnaire to him that according to sources was mostly based on the evidences collected for the supplementary reference.

According to sources, the combined investigation team of the NAB Rawalpindi questioned Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with regard to alleged transactions in bank accounts.

During the probe, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi denied all the charges and said that the contract of LNG was made as per law and rules and regulations.

Talking to media persons after his appearance before the NAB Rawalpindi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the NAB has handed him a questionnaire. “I will send the reply to questionnaire,” he said.

The former prime minister said the NAB has asked questions about the assets and tax and he wanted that the NAB should ask these questions to him. “I am happy that for the first time, question regarding tax has been asked,” he said.

He said he was a regular visitor of jails for the last 20 years and the NAB chairman will summon a meeting and give order of his arrest. He said if someone is sitting at his home silently then the NAB will not summon him, but making two or three speeches or programmes on TV will make the NAB taking prompt action.

In a reply to a question, the former prime minister said the PML-N has handed over the draft of the NAB amendments to the government that focuses on removing the flaws in the NAB laws. “The draft did not want ending the accountability but to remove the flaws,” he said.