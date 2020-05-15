Shops on Tariq Road sealed

On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, many shops and markets at Tariq Road were sealed on Thursday for violating the social distancing orders for the past two days.

According to a press statement from the commissioner Karachi’s office, action against those who were violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) continued.

The respective magistrates took action against shops and markets at Tariq Road and sealed them under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui. There was an unsafe gathering of buyers at those shops and markets which have been sealed. “The SOPs were being violated,” reads the press statement.

Zainab Market, the Victoria Centre, the International Centre, Madina City Mall in Saddar, Haram Centre and Gul Plaza in the Garden area were sealed while Jillani Centre in the Arambagh area was also sealed on Wednesday.