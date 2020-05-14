PTI lawmakers visit SIUT in its campaign to fix hospitals in Sindh

In its campaign to fix Sindh’s hospitals, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers on Wednesday visited the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation, met Dr Adeebul Hassan Rizvi, the facility’s founder, and inspected the medical facilities there.

The PTI delegation included the Karachi president of the party, Khurrum Sher Zaman, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPAs Shehzad Qureshi, Ramzan Ghanchi and Jamal Siddiqui. After the visit, Zaman told the media that the visit to the SIUT was part of the party’s recently announced campaign to fix the facilities at hospitals.

“We will tell people what kind of dirty game is being played by the Sindh government in the name of the healthcare system and will also pressure them to fix the problems at the hospitals,” said Zaman, who is also an MPA.

He said the Sindh government had destroyed the healthcare system under a plan. “Around 700 billion rupees have been spent on health in the past 12 years, but even the anti-rabies vaccine is not available in Larkana and other state-run hospitals in the province.”

Appreciating Rizvi’s work, Zaman said the province's health system was running because of people like him [Rizvi]. “No facilities are available in the hospitals in Sindh. OPDs have not been started yet and people are not getting quality treatment,” he said. He asked where the Health Care Commission was and what its responsibility was.

The PTI leader said they would go to every hospital one by one. “We will expose corruption and incompetence of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party to the residents of Sindh.” He said the nurses had been protesting outside the press club over the unavailability of PPE kits and free masks. “Tell me one place where the Sindh government is giving free masks and PPE kits,” he asked.

He said the PPP had completely failed in public service within the province and every department should be audited. Zaman alleged that the PPP had started a campaign against him. “If anything happens to my business or my family, the Sindh government and Murad Ali Shah will be responsible,” he warned.

Mentioning a meeting between leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance and the PTI on Tuesday, he said all of the opposition parties in the province were united against the atrocities of the PPP.