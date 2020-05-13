Child ‘rapists’ mock Zainab Alert Bill

RAWALPINDI: Despite the passage of ‘Zainab Alert Bill’ by parliament to protect children from rape and molestation, two men gang-raped a girl child a few days back in the jurisdiction of the Rawat Police Station.

The age of the victim is 12 years and 8 months, according to the Nadra record.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajak said the age of the victim had already been confirmed through multiple sources, including the Nadra records, the passport of the victim as well as the ‘Residence Permit’ issued by the Dubai government.

“She is actually 12 years and 8 months old,” the RPO confirmed. He said the victim and her family had already been provided with police security.