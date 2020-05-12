Flight carrying Chinese PPE worth Rs100m arrives

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday received special PIA flight carrying personal protection equipment (PPE) worth Rs100 million at Lahore Airport. The material has been donated by Chinese provinces Shandong, Jiangsu and Ningxia to help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that donation showed strong Pakistan-China brotherly relations adding that China had always helped the Pakistani nation in every hour of trial. We are thankful to the Chinese government for sending PPE as Pakistan-China friendship is intertwined through the bond of immortal relations, he said. The material given by china includes protective suits, N-95 and surgical masks, gloves and disposable medical protectors for medical professionals and janitorial staff engaged in the battle against coronavirus. He told that eight BSL-III labs were functional besides issuance of notification of home isolation and coronavirus patients with minor symptoms were allowed home isolation. He said that SOPs were formulated under the guidance of WHO and they would be get implemented. The purpose of easing lockdown is to restore economic activities and to provide employment opportunities to daily- wagers. I appeal to the people to follow SOPs and pay tributes to medical staff engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients, the CM added.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbing said that Pakistan is a trustworthy friend of China adding that helping the Pakistani brethren in an hour of trial is their duty. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Urbanisation) and health secretaries were also present on this occasion.

Our Nankana Sahib correspondent adds: Usman Buzdar visited Nankana City here Monday where he inaugurated the Insaf Imdad Programme.

The Punjab government would distribute Rs12,000 per family among 2.5 million deserving families of the province. He himself distributed cash among deserving families at centre of Gymnasium Hall Nankana. He also met with families. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Punjab government was serving the masses by keeping politics aside. He said there was a large time for politics ahead as those elements disappointed the people who did politics on coronavirus. He said the Punjab government would not leave those people alone who are affected by this epidemic of coronavirus. He said that the distribution of this programme was so crystal clear that nobody could raise finger on it. He himself is monitoring the matter of coronavirus, he said adding that shops would be opened and specific business would be started in the province today (Tuesday). He said that a strict action would be taken against those who would not follow SOPs. He said three field hospitals of 160 beds had been established in District Nankana while four ventilators had also been provided in these field hospitals.

Later, he also visited a field hospital which had been established at Government Municipal Committee Girls High School, Nankana and checked the facilities there. Provincial Ministers Mian Khalid Mahmood, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar and Taimoor Bhatti, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, RPO Sheikhupura Range Athar Ali Khan. DC Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Nankana Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharrak were also present on the occasion.

tribute: Usman Buzdar on Monday paid tributes to the services of Major Muhammad Asghar who lost his life due to coronavirus.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that Major Asghar had embraced martyrdom while performing his duties.

The nation saluted him and his services would always be remembered, he added. The nation would not forget sacrifices rendered by Major Muhammad Asghar, doctors and others in the fight against coronavirus, he concluded.