BFBL in talks to make remdesivir

KARACHI: Ferozsons Laboratories on Monday announced that its listed subsidiary BF Biosciences Limited (BFBL) was negotiating for a non-exclusive licence agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and sell remdesivir to supply in Pakistan and 126 other countries.

BFBL has been negotiating, but there has been no obligation at this time for any part to execute any transactions, a Ferozsons statement issued to the PSX said.

Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, has been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19.

The optimal duration of treatment was under ongoing clinical trials. Under the EUA, both 5-day and 10-day treatment durations have been suggested based on the severity of the disease.