Fed up with prolonged lockdown people flouting restrictions

PESHAWAR: Contrary to the opinion of doctors, the small traders and general public are fed up with the prolonged lockdown and have started violating the restrictions put in place for their safety.

They are anxious to come out of the homes and want the government to lift the so-called lockdown so that they could enjoy the freedom of movement.

The small traders, daily wagers and uneducated people argued that they would follow precautionary measures, including maintaining social distancing, wearing facemasks and washing hands while dealing with customers to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The ones demanding relaxation in the lockdown pointed out that few people followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and did not care at all about the social distancing rules.

Ignoring repeated requests from the government, experts and Ulema, the people don’t bother to observe social distancing rules while receiving cash assistance under the Ehsaas Programme.

The people can be seen roaming in the bazaars and offering prayers at mosques without caring for the social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Though the government has banned inter-district transportation, the transporters and owners of cars and small vehicles can be seen going about their routine chores.

Though the police has established checkpoints within the city as well as on the main road to arrest the violators, the passengers get off the vehicles near the checkpoint in order to dodge the cops.

This correspondent witnessed the movement of passengers and later talked to the traffic officials as to whether they were really ignorant about the violation of drivers carrying five passengers and overcharging helpless people.

The officials said they knew everything but could not use force always. “Sometime, we ignore and pave way for people to move ahead instead of strictly implementing rules,” said a traffic inspector.

“We impose fines on the drivers for overcharging the passengers but we also know that there is no transport and the people would have to reach their destinations in Ramazan,” he added.

Though the traders, drivers, daily wagers and people belonging to every walk of life verbally support the SOPs but many are least bothered in practically following them and present conspiracies theories about coronavirus pandemic.

A retired army officer, Fazal Rahman, asked the government to strictly observe and implement the rules for the benefit of people.

He said majority of the people were not aware of coronavirus and the negligence of a few people could ruin the entire health system.

The authorities should take decisions with the consultation of doctors and strictly implement them,” he added.