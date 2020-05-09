CM Mahmood Khan wants ground breaking of Rashakai Economic Zone soon

PESHAWAR: CM Mahmood Khan has directed the officials concerned to finalise all arrangements for a formal groundbreaking of Rashakai Economic Zone.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Friday to review progress on Rashakai and Hattar Economic Zones projects, said an official handout. Besides provincial Minister Akbar Ayub and Special Assistant to CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, secretary Planning & Development, secretary Industries, chief executive officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade; and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The participants were briefed on the progress made so far on both the economic zones as well as the impediments to the progress in some areas.