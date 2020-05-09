PFF Normalisation Committee official resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Harris Jamil has resigned from his post in a serious blow to the FIFA-appointed committee.
“Yes I have resigned,” Harris told ‘The News’ when contacted on Friday. When asked why he chose to quit he said: “It was due to various reasons.”
According to sources close to Harris, he had no job satisfaction, while delivering his duties in the FIFA-appointed committee. In recent days, NC is under immense criticism for violating neutrality.