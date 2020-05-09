close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

PFF Normalisation Committee official resigns

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

KARACHI: The Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Harris Jamil has resigned from his post in a serious blow to the FIFA-appointed committee.

“Yes I have resigned,” Harris told ‘The News’ when contacted on Friday. When asked why he chose to quit he said: “It was due to various reasons.”

According to sources close to Harris, he had no job satisfaction, while delivering his duties in the FIFA-appointed committee. In recent days, NC is under immense criticism for violating neutrality.

Latest News

More From Sports