Fewer people died in Karachi in last three months as compared to same period in 2019, says governor Imran Ismail

Deaths from natural causes in Karachi have been low during the last three months as compared to the same period of the last year, said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in his messages posted on twitter on Thursday.

The governor said the statistics collected from hospitals and graveyards in Karachi showed that the total number of deaths in Karachi during the last three months had remained low.

He said the statistics collected from hospitals showed a total of 7,073 deaths in Karachi during the months of February, March and April in 2019. While the stats showed 6,454 deaths in the city during the last three months of the current year 2020, he added.

In the three months of the year 2019, some 6,814 people were buried in graveyards of Karachi, he said. On the contrary, 6,326 bodies were buried in Karachi during the months of February, March, and April in the current year, he added.

Some 114 people were murdered in the city during these three months of 2019 while in contrast 69 people were killed during these three months of 2020, the governor said.

Some 56 people were killed in road accidents during the months of February, March and April in 2019, while 46 died in road accidents in three months this year, he said.

He said the total tally of deaths in Karachi during the three months of 2019 came to 7,243, while the in the three months of 2020 the figure was 6,740, including 171 deaths from the coronavirus, in the city.

The Sindh governor said in his message on twitter that the coronavirus was a form of flu. A very alarming picture will emerge if in case we start doing a debate on media on people affected due to every type of flu as the same is true for all other type of diseases, he added.

It is unfortunate that dirty politics has been responsible more for causing unrest than the disease itself, said the governor.