Aleem Khan tells PFA to increase fines, penalties

LAHORE:A high-level meeting of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) chaired by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan decided to increase fines and penalties besides ensuring summary trial of those involved in adulteration and providing substandard food items to the citizens.

There should be strict punishment so that more and more criminals can be brought to justice.

While presiding over the briefing meeting of the Punjab Food Authority here on Thursday, the minister said, “Unfortunately, adulteration has become a menace in our society which the Punjab Food Authority has to overcome.”

He said that Punjab Food Authority would have to intensify its activities at the tehsil level instead of the district level. Abdul Aleem Khan added that from the next week, raids will be carried out by him on various places without informing the department and on-the-spot action will be taken against those who are playing with the lives of the citizens for their own benefit.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed that permanent checkpoints be set up at all entrances of Lahore City against adulterated milk which should be monitored through cameras. He directed that strict action should be taken against those who grow vegetables with dirty water.

He also asked the officers that checking of food streets and food points of the City should be ensured while simultaneous checking of big bakeries and food chains should also be carried out.

The senior minister said that livestock and local government departments should be taken on board while the Law Department should be consulted for further legislation in Punjab Food Authority.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Punjab Food Authority should be financially self-sufficient, for which, further reforms should be made.

Similarly, there is no immediate need to build new building and rented buildings should be preferred. He also directed the officers to remove the hurdle in 975 new appointments in the Punjab Food Authority and assured the official of cooperation in resolving other issues.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon while briefing Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that they have a total of 110 teams working while they are facing shortage of manpower and other issues.

Without pressure, the food authority will step up its activities and all resources will be mobilised for the success of the plan against the adulteration announced by the prime minister in February, Punjab Food Authority the DG said.