CEC increases age limit for candidates

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has increased age limit for the candidates aspiring appointment as election officers in grade-17.

The Election Commission spokesman told The News/Jang on Wednesday that the age limit was increased to remove the legal age limit lacuna. The final age limit for candidates for the post of election officers is now 30, which is in accordance with the government rules and regulations.

He explained that as per decision, the upper age limit was fixed at 28 on March 17, 2019; however, it carried a legal lacuna. In order remove it the Election Commission provided an opportunity to the candidates falling in the age bracket of 30 to contest for the post. The decision will benefit hundreds of candidates. The age limit was set at 28. The Election Commission had the right to remove the term and to give an opportunity to the candidates aged 30. The new decisions are not required to reapply to candidates who had applied previously.

As per this development, the candidates who have already applied for are not required to apply afresh.