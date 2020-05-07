Gomal University Professor Salahuddin’s bail application cancelled

PESHAWAR: The interim bail of disgraced educationist Prof Hafiz Salahuddin was cancelled in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday and he was arrested. The accused was taken to the Cantt Police Station after his arrest. He has been charged with sexual harassment at the Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan where he was serving as Dean. Prof Salahuddin, a bearded man and stated to be a Hafiz-i-Quran, was trapped by the crew of a private TV channel, which upon learning about his misconduct sent a woman to him to request for a job. He is shown on camera enticing the woman and promising her a job if she fulfilled his demand for a relationship. He is also seen narrating his intimate relations with another woman after helping her with a job.

The then Vice-Chancellor, Prof SarwarChaudhry, had sought Prof Salahuddin’s immediate resignation on being shown the video footage by TV host IqrarulHasan and removed him from his position. Prof Salahuddin had to quit in disgrace and later a case of sexual harassment was filed against him by the police.