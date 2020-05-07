40 SDOs posted on merit, says secretary

LAHORE:In line with the vision of the government, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department is promoting principles of meritocracy and transparency. This has been achieved by giving a choice of positing, in order of merit, to 40 newly-recruited Assistant Engineers/Sub Divisional Officers (BS-17) who have come through Punjab Public Service Commission.

These orders have been issued for seats where there were no BS-17 SDOs posted. The principles of fairness and transparency are being followed to establish a good governance framework in the department.

After interviews by the PPSC, lists of 30 candidates on open merit, 6 candidates against women quota, 4 candidates against special persons quota and 2 candidates against minority quota were sent to the department.

Out of these, 40 SDOs reported at the department for their first posting. Although the department reserves the right to post the newly-recruited candidates wherever it deems fit but first time ever in department, these incumbents were given a choice to select their posting station in order of the merit list.

This administrative move by the department is a leap forward in promoting merit-based postings essential for effective governance model. Speaking at the orientation session, Secretary HUD & PHED Nadeem Mahbub was of the view that out of 88 vacant positions, 40 newly-recruited SDOs have been posted at their preferred stations as per the government transfer policy that restricts postings at their domicile stations.

In order to ensure superior service delivery system for the public, working environment for public servants is also equally crucial. We, at HUD & PHED, are working on a paradigm shift which shall result into a greater public service experience and accountability mechanism.

This choice of posting is part of the change management for department’s citizen centric approach that shall eventually reform public experience at government departments, he added. The same principle will be followed for the newly recruited oversears as well, he said.

Some of the newly posted were approached who showed satisfaction over the posting system and appreciated the fact that they did not have to approach anyone or offer money to get a good posting.