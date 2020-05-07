Sirajul Haq for transferring benefit of cut in POL prices to masses

LAHORE:JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said it was unfortunate that the PTI government had not transferred due benefit of the historic fall in the POL prices in the world market to the masses.

The government raised the POL prices on world market surge, but did not reduce when the world market came down, he said while addressing the central leaders of JI at Mansoora here on Wednesday. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and other office-bearers were present.

Sirajul Haq said while the governments all over the world were serving their people in the corona situation the rulers in Islamabad were still busy burdening the people with more taxes. PTI government, he said, was saying that around 18 million people would lose jobs and seventy million would go below the poverty line but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers were not informing the masses what plans they had to face the situation.

He said people were suffering due to the tug of war between the centre and the province. He said all over the world, lockdown was being eased and factories and businesses were being opened but Pakistan government had not been able to take a clear decision even today. People were looking up to the government for relief but it seemed to be far away so far.

He said if the federal and the provinces had been on the same page and adopted a uniform policy on corona, perhaps, the lockdown would not have been there for so long. He said it was lamentable that the PTI government was charging double fare, huge quarantine and hotel expenses from the Pakistanis returning from abroad after stranded due to coronavirus lockdown, instead of facilitating them in reaching homes.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the unparalleled struggle of Kashmiris for liberation and their right of self-determination had fully exposed India, the so-called largest democracy of the world. He said the persecution of the minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, in India was at peak but the world community, the Muslim world and international institutions were totally silent and even partial. He said Pakistan government should not be content with mere statements and tweets, but should take solid measures to stop the atrocities of the Indian troops in Kashmir failing which the threats to Pakistan’s own solidarity would increase.

Liaqat Baloch said entire world had changed due to the corona virus and there would be greater changes after corona was controlled. New social norms would emerge, price hike, recession and unemployment would increase. He said at present, wealth was in a few hands and the capitalists were exploiting the people.

He said in the days ahead, humanity would need a system assuring a justice based social and economic system. He said Islam’s economic system alone could help revive world economy and also guarantee social justice.

Religious leaders laud commission for minorities: Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam Naib Ameer Syed Kafeel Bukhari and Secretary General Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema have extended congratulations to the federal cabinet, especially to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, on the approval of the summary regarding exclusion of Ahmadis in the National Commission for Minorities.

In a statement on Wednesday, both leaders praised the role of Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema from PML-Q on adopting a unequivocal stance regarding not including Qadiyanis in the commission.

They said Tariq Bashir Cheema’s stance reflected the true religious sentiments of the 98 per cent Muslim majority in the country, and would never be forgotten in the history of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat struggle in the country.

Meanwhile, Syed Kafeel Bukhari also called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and extended congratulations to him on his party’s role in the struggle for upholding the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat belief in the country, not in the present case but also in the past.