May 7, 2020

No decisionto reopen schools from June 1

Lahore

 
Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has made it clear that no decision has been made to reopen the schools in the province from June 1. In a social media message on Wednesday, the minister said that discussions are underway in this regard but no decision was taken so far. “Lives of our children and honourable teachers is priority number one. Everything else can wait. Unless you hear from me, rest is fake news!” he wrote.

