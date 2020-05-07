HEC recognizes University of Chitral journal

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission has recognized the University’ of Chitral’s biannual research journal titled “Journal of Religious Studies” in “Y Category”.

According to press release issued by the university on Wednesday, the HEC formally recognized the journal after it fulfilled the requirements for HEC recognition in the category.

The press release stated that to facilitate the researchers, the university had launched nine journals in various disciplines, which were being published online as well as in printed form.

It said the University of Journal of Religious Studies has been recognized by the HEC, whereas, the formalities for the recognition of the rest are in process.

Five editions of the University of Chitral Journal of Religious Studies had been published so far which contain the latest research works by the national and international researchers.