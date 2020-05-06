close
Wed May 06, 2020
Mansehra newspaper hawkers get ration

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration gave away ration packages to newspaper hawkers here on Tuesday.Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan handed over the packages to 28 newspaper hawkers at a function held at his office. Speaking on the occasion, the official said newspaper hawkers had been affected as were other segments of the society because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

