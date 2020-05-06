IBA Karachi announces a series of policy changes to facilitate prospective students

KARACHI: As the threat of Coronavirus looms over the academic future of students, the IBA Karachi has taken a major step to facilitate its prospective students in these challenging times. In a major policy revision, the IBA Karachi has added flexibility to its admission process to cater to the needs of prospective candidates.

IBA Karachi will accept A Levels grades awarded to students based on final exams and/or through guidance grading by the Cambridge Board. Additionally, for all those candidates whose Intermediate and A Levels results are pending, the IBA is working to accommodate them by granting them a provisional conditional admission offer. Such candidates will be permitted to give A Levels exams by the year end and submit their results by early 2021 to secure their admissions. The IBA further plans to facilitate such students who are giving their A Levels exams in October 2020, by offering a reduced course load, so that they can remain focused without compromising on their A Levels exams happening alongside their studies at IBA.

Furthermore, the IBA Karachi has also devised a mechanism where in case IBA admission tests do not take place due to the prevailing Covid-19 lockdown. In this case, the admissions would be offered through interviews of shortlisted candidates. Shortlisting criteria would be devised by the IBA Admissions Committee once all the applications have been submitted by the applicants by the deadline for each prospective program. Therefore, all prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the IBA’s website for more information and fill in the application with as much information as possible.***