Tue May 05, 2020
May 5, 2020

PCMD's research

Karachi

May 5, 2020

A team of young researchers at the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, have been lauded for identifying novel drug candidates which could be effective against the COVID-19. “To identify the drug candidates, the research team under the supervision of Dr Zaheer-ul-Haq Qasmi and Dr Reaz Uddin used state-of-the-art computational technology,” a press statement said.

