Eight presiding officers appointed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab government appointed eight presiding offices of District Consumer Courts (DCC) of different districts here on Monday.
According to the notification, Aqil Hussain Chohan, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) / awaiting posting, has been posted as Presiding Officer DCC Sialkot, Mushtaq Ahmad Tarar, D&SJ (awaiting posting) as DCC Gujrat, Muhammad Tamar Hayat, D&SJ/ Presiding Officer Child Protection Court Lahore, as Presiding Officer DCC Gujranwala, Muhammad Sarfraz Akhtar, D&SJ/OSD, as Presiding Officer DCC Layyah, Uzma Akhtar Chughtai, D&SJ ( awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer DCC Sargodha, Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer DCC MB Din vice Raja Muhammad Arshad, repatriated to the parent department, Abdul Rashid, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer Sahiwal, and Abdul Hafeez, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer DCC Rawalpindi.