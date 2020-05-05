Eight presiding officers appointed

LAHORE:The Punjab government appointed eight presiding offices of District Consumer Courts (DCC) of different districts here on Monday.

According to the notification, Aqil Hussain Chohan, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) / awaiting posting, has been posted as Presiding Officer DCC Sialkot, Mushtaq Ahmad Tarar, D&SJ (awaiting posting) as DCC Gujrat, Muhammad Tamar Hayat, D&SJ/ Presiding Officer Child Protection Court Lahore, as Presiding Officer DCC Gujranwala, Muhammad Sarfraz Akhtar, D&SJ/OSD, as Presiding Officer DCC Layyah, Uzma Akhtar Chughtai, D&SJ ( awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer DCC Sargodha, Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer DCC MB Din vice Raja Muhammad Arshad, repatriated to the parent department, Abdul Rashid, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer Sahiwal, and Abdul Hafeez, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer DCC Rawalpindi.