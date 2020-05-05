close
Tue May 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

Ex-member Senate Sports body Murad dies

Sports

Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former member Senate Standing Committee on Sports, Senator Dr Syed Murad Ali Shah breathed his last in Peshawar due to old age. He was 91. Murad Ali Shah was also father in law of Syed Zahir Shah, president KPK Hockey Association. The deceased was considered amongst the pioneer of Jamat-Islami. He was later buried at his native village in Swabi.

