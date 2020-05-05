Ex-member Senate Sports body Murad dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former member Senate Standing Committee on Sports, Senator Dr Syed Murad Ali Shah breathed his last in Peshawar due to old age. He was 91. Murad Ali Shah was also father in law of Syed Zahir Shah, president KPK Hockey Association. The deceased was considered amongst the pioneer of Jamat-Islami. He was later buried at his native village in Swabi.