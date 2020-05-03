CM Usman Buzdar inquires after NA Speaker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and inquires after him.
He also inquired about the well-being of his son and daughter. Usman Buzdar prayed for the speedy recovery of Asad Qaiser and his son and daughter. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser thanked Chief Minister Usman Bazdar for his concern.