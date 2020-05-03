close
Sun May 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar inquires after NA Speaker

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and inquires after him.

He also inquired about the well-being of his son and daughter. Usman Buzdar prayed for the speedy recovery of Asad Qaiser and his son and daughter. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser thanked Chief Minister Usman Bazdar for his concern.

Latest News