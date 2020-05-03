Afridi, Yousuf want Shoaib and Taffazul to settle differences amicably

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has offered to mediate between former pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi.

Shoaib, recently on his YouTube Channel, had said that Taffazul had pitted the board against its players and complicated things in order to earn money, while dealing with their cases.

Taffazul later sent a Rs 100 million legal notice asking the former fast bowler to retract from his statement and pay Rs 100 million in damages as his statement had raised questions over his credibility.

However, Shoaib seems to have support from his former teammates, including former skipper Younis Khan, Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf.

Younis openly supported Shoaib’s remarks and asked the PCB to ‘honestly’ evaluate the comments for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

The PCB has shown its disappointment with Shoaib’s remarks about its legal consultant but it has apparently distanced itself from the controversy.

Afridi praised Shoaib for his services to Pakistan cricket.

“Shoaib Akhtar was one of Pakistan’s best-ever bowlers and match winners. As he said he respects law and lawyers, I hope he and Taffazul Rizvi can sort out their issues amicably in the coming days. I am ready to help them reach an amicable solution,” he said.

Yousuf also praised Shoaib for being a star player for the country and has requested for an amicable solution of the issue.