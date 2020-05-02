Wheat stock worth millions seized in six districts: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the Punjab Cabinet has also included wheat storage in the recent Ordinance under which those storing basic commodities will have to face severe punishments.

He said here Friday that strict action was being taken against the hoarding of wheat across Punjab and raids were being carried out in every district in collaboration with the local administration and intelligence agencies and good progress has been made so far.

According to the Senior Minister, in six districts of Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Mandi Bahauddin and Lahore, a huge quantity of wheat worth millions of rupees had been seized. Under the ongoing drive, the food department has not only sealed the warehouses but also taken over the wheat lying there and strict action was being taken against the culprits as per law.

Aleem Khan said that the campaign against hoarding of wheat would be continued and no recommendation and political pressure would be taken into account. He said that artificial shortage of wheat would not be allowed at all and those who tried to do so would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that wheat procurement campaign in the province was going on successfully and InshaAllah we will not only achieve our target well before time but would also buy more wheat in order to combat any type of situation and meet the requirement of our brother provinces. He said that the food department was also fully vigilant in this regard as no negligence would be tolerated.