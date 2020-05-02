Year on year comparison Potato rates up by five times

LAHORE:The prices of majority of perishable items are almost same with 10 to 20 percent increase and decrease except a few which registered unprecedented hike on year on year basis such as potato rates which witnessed five times increase in its official rates.

Further, the rates of all fruits increased on year on year basis with more than 50 to 100 percent. However, one thing remained common over the year was overcharging and violation of the price list issued by the government depicted the poor governance and writ of the government on the public issues. The overcharging and price list violations directly hit the commoner while the government is insensitive on one of the most sensitive issues.

A year on year comparison of the price list of April 28, 2019 and May 1, 2020 shows that the price of potato was Rs10 to 13 per kilogram a year ago now reached Rs40 to 55 per kg while sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion was Rs40 to 42 per kg, which has now lowered down at Rs28 to 37 per kg, while sold at Rs50 per kg. Onion rates were the highest a couple of months ago due to heavy exports while the government ban on its export maintained the rates to the last year levels.

The price of tomato was Rs62 to 65 per kg, lowered down to Rs22 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 40 per kg.

Garlic local was at Rs92 to 97 per kg, Garlic Chinese Rs193 to 202 per kg, while garlic local was increased to Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg and garlic Chinese rates were not issued but sold at Rs350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was Rs192 to 200 per kg, now reached Rs300 to 310 per kg sold at Rs400 per kg. Garlic Thai was Rs161 to 168 per kg, now reached Rs220 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg. However, the rates of ginger and garlic remained steady towards the upwards during whole year while the government was unable to control it. The increase in ginger rates is mainly due to depreciation of Pakistan rupee against the US dollar. Pakistan is only dependent on imported ginger so the change in exchange rates affected the ginger price. Brinjal was Rs34 to 36 per kg, now at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Cucumber farm white was Rs24 to 26 per kg, now at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg, while cucumber Desi fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, now at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Spinach was Rs14 to 16 kg and now Rs15 to 16 while both then and now sell at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Lemon Chinese rate was Rs126 to 132 per kg, now at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, lemon local was at Rs272 to 282 per kg, now at Rs380 to 390 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Methi was Rs34 to 36 per kg, now at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Zucchini long was at Rs44 to 46 per kg, now at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, Zucchini farm was Rs59 to 62 per kg, now at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and local variety was at Rs101 to 107 per kg, now at Rs75 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Both cauliflower and cabbage were at Rs49 to 51 per kg, now cauliflower is at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, and cabbage at Rs25 to 27 per kg and sold at Rs60 per kg. Pumpkin was at Rs49 to 51 per kg, now at Rs24 to 26 sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Green chili was at Rs29 to 41 per kg, now at Rs25 to 72 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Capsicum was at Rs54 to 56 per kg, now at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs15 per kg, now also at Rs15 to 16 per kg, both now and then was sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Carrot price was Rs30 per kg, now Rs27 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Coriander was at Rs50 per kg, now at Rs40 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Luffa was at Rs88 to 92 per kg, now at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Lady finger price was Rs122 per kg, now at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was Rs78 to 170 per kg, now Rs72 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 300 per kg. Banana A- category price was Rs98 to 105 per dozen, B-category was at Rs56 to 62 per dozen, now A-category is Rs160 to 165 per dozen, B-category at Rs95 to 100 per dozen and C-category at Rs60 to 65 per dozen.

Guava was fixed at Rs49 to 51 per kg, now at Rs80 to 140 per kg. Papaya was Rs102 to 106 per kg, now at Rs130 to 135 per kg. Coconut whole was fixed at Rs142 per piece, now at Rs155 to 160 per piece. Dates were at Rs131 to 185 per kg, now at Rs145 to 340 per kg. Melon A-category was at Rs61 to 87 per kg, now at Rs57 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, now Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Lokat price was Rs113 to 128 per kg, now at Rs145 to 150 per kg.