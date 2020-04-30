Drive against profiteers, hoarders launched across Sindh

SUKKUR: The Sindh government has initiated a crackdown against profiteers across the province and fined those overcharging to the tune of Rs1.285 million. The price control magistrates of different districts raided various shopping centres and markets and fined a large number of vendors overcharging for vegetables, fruits, chicken and groceries in Sukkur, Badin, Shikarpur, Thatta, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and other districts of the province.

According to Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu, in Karachi, 195 profiteers were fined Rs1.285 million. Rahu said profiteers overcharging daily commodities like vegetables, fruit, chicken, grocery were fined. He said the Sindh government has decided to take action against the hoarders and profiteers and those involved in overcharging of prices.