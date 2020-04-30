Two men test positive for Covid-19 in Chitral

CHITRAL: Two men, who had travelled to Chitral from Peshawar, tested positive for the coronavirus, it was learnt.

One Merajuddin, son of Sher Alam, left Peshawar on April 20 and arrived at Booni where he was quarantined, but he reportedly sneaked off without spending the mandatory 14-day period and arrived at the house of his in-laws at Madak village.

He stayed for one night at his in-laws before heading to his village Treech Lonkoh in the Upper Chitral district.

The other man identified as Sanaullah, son of Sadiqullah, hailing from Charon had also arrived from Peshawar. He reported at the quarantine centre established at the Girls Degree College in Booni, but did not stay there and went to his village.

Later, the tests of the two persons came back positive, which created concern among the

local population as the two individuals had not stayed at the quarantine centres. It is feared that they may have infected many people at their villages.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Upper Chitral, Shah Saud said that they had taken swaps of the suspected patent from Treech and sent to Peshawar and the future line of action would be decided after receiving the test results.