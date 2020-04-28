Media houses sealed over COVID-19 positive cases

ISLAMABAD: Following nine confirmed cases of coronavirus pandemic in staff of a media house, its office building has been sealed on Monday.

Nine staff members of the media house were tested positive as they used to visit nearby mosque for prayers. It is also worth mentioning here that a few days back, the mosque was sealed after Khateeb of the said mosque tested positive.

Following the symptoms of coronavirus, 20 staff members the media house were tested for COVID-19, among them eight staff members were tested positive.

Earlier, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has also been sealed from April 24, 2020 after confirmation of COVID-19 cases among two staff members of News Section. It is also worth mentioning here that an ex-staff member of APP Zafar Rasheed Bhatti, who had served as In charge Central News Desk of APP, died of COVID-19 on Monday morning. He was admitted to quarantine Center in critical condition. The tests of 13 staff members of APP have been taken but results were awaited, the APP sources said. Meanwhile, there are also reports that some suspects from a newspaper has also been tested for coronavirus symptoms.