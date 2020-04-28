QWP leader says govt lacks plan to fight Covid-19

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Monday that the government did not have a proper plan to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was talking to reporters at the Charsadda Press Club after offering his condolences to journalist Sabz Ali Tareen on the death his brother.

Earlier, he also visited the residence of Dr Mohammad Javed at Abazai village in Charsadda to extend his condolences to his family. The deceased doctor was an ENT specialist at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, who died from coronavirus.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government was yet to provide personal protective equipment to the doctors and paramedics, who were the real heroes battling the coronavirus on the frontlines. He added that the government’s inability to come up with a solid strategy hampered the efforts to contain the coronavirus. The QWP leader said the government should have taken the opposition parties into confidence in order to better fight the pandemic.

However, he said, the rulers did not consider the suggestions and input from the opposition parties. He underscored the need for showing unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.