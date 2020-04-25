Another corona patient dies in Gujranwala hospital

GUJRANWALA: Another coronavirus patient died at DHQ hospital, Gujranwala.

Reportedly, Mahboob Ahmed, 68, and his son Javed tested positive for coronavirus five days ago and Mahboob died at the hospital. The district administration have already shifted their eight other family members to quarantine centre.

MAN DIES IN ACCIDENT: A man died and three others sustained injuries in a road accident here on GT Road, Gakhar Mandi, Gujranwala. Muhammad Anwar, his grandson and some other people were crossing a road when a vehicle hit them, leaving Anwar dead on the spot and three others injured.

TWO POS HELD: Police Friday arrested six accused, including two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal arms from them. City Kamoke police arrested POs identified as Hassan Ali and Gul Zaman. Wahndo police arrested accused identified as M Yaqoob, Zohaib, M Zaman and Raja and recovered 1,520 gram charas, 12 litre liquor and illegal arms from them.